LONDON The economy will grow far slower than official forecasts, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, and there is a growing chance the Bank of England will opt to inject more money into the market.

If growth falls to the 1.2 percent forecast by the poll of 50 economists, it would undermine targets for borrowing and the public sector deficit set by the government for this year and damage its fiscal retrenchment drive going forward.

The poll showed the economy will grow by a steady 0.4-0.5 percent per quarter through until next October. After the economy barely expanded in the first half of 2011 that w would leave the government well short of an earlier 1.7 percent forecast for this year.

The poll also showed the Bank of England, which delivers a closely-watched report on inflation on Wednesday, will ho ld off on raising rates until at least the second quarter of next year. Analysts, however, still give only a 30 percent chance that the bank will embark on further quantitative easing t o boost growth.

"The underlying pace of economic growth remains rather lacklustre. Downside shocks to output have been followed by a return to a mediocre pace of expansion - and our expectation is that this trend remains intact throughout 2011 and 2012," said Ross Walker at RBS. The poll was conducted on August 5-9.

SLIM PICKINGS

The economy grew a meagre 0.2 percent in the three months to June, preliminary data released late last month showed, with the figure coming after growth basically flatten in the previous six months.

It is seen growing 1.2 percent this year and 1.9 percent in 2012, down from 1.3 and 2.0 percent respectively in a July poll.

Economists had already pushed back predictions for a first rise in Bank of England rates from a historic low of 0.5 percent to next year, but markets have gone much further -- not pricing in any hike until at least 2013.

Respondents gave a median 30 percent probability that the Bank would resume a quantitative easing programme that has so far seen it spend 200 billion pounds on bonds to boos t money supply and increase growth, up from a 25 percent chance in a July 27 poll.

"In the short term, if the situation in financial markets does not stabilise, the Monetary Policy Committee is likely to respond with QE2," said Kevin Daly at Goldman Sachs.

World stocks sank sharply for a tenth session running on Tuesday, racking up a 20 percent loss since early May, as m markets grow ever more fearful about a global downturn. the bulk of recent data has surprised on the downside.

Activity in the dominant services sector, however, grew at its fastest pace for four months in July, offering some hope of respectable third-quarter growth and p providing some rare reassurance that the recovery is getting back on track.

Still, the Bank is expected to revise down its growth forecast for this year but push its 2011 and 2012 inflation expectations higher when it releases its Quarterly Inflation Report on Wednesday.

Inflation will average 4.4 percent this year and 2.7 percent in 2012, according to the poll, remaining above the central bank's two percent target until at least 2013.

