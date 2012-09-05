A structure showing the Euro currency sign is seen in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

BANGALORE The outlook for the euro will depend on what European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi has to say on Thursday about a much-anticipated plan to buy Spanish and Italian bonds, but it remains under pressure for now, a Reuters poll showed.

The survey of over 60 analysts published on Wednesday, conducted ahead of the ECB's meeting on September 6, expected the euro to trade at $1.24 by the end of the month before falling to $1.22 in the six-month to one-year horizons.

That was the lowest 12-month consensus forecast in about two years of monthly Reuters FX polls, dating back to when Greece received the first of its two international bailouts.

Oddly, a majority of analysts who answered an additional question, 26 of 33, said they did not expect the ECB to announce a bond-buying programme on Thursday.

That was in stark contrast to a poll of economists conducted last month when a majority thought the opposite, underscoring both the uncertainty around the ECB's intentions to buy bonds and how much is riding on them.

"Thursday's ECB meeting will really set the tone for the euro in September," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"On the one-month view there is risk that there could be further pullbacks and that could stem either from disappointment from the ECB on Thursday or potentially from further stress in the bond markets stemming probably from Spain."

The euro rose on Monday to $1.2615, nearing an eight-week high against the U.S. dollar, on hopes the ECB will soon unveil plans to tackle the debt crisis. But it has since steadied near $1.25.

Rhetoric for the ECB to play a more decisive role in solving the debt crisis has reached fever pitch. Market expectations, too, have swung wildly and are now mixed with calls for either an interest rate cut or bond buying, or both.

"Draghi will be able to provide more clarity," said Nick Mannion, FX strategist at RBS.

"Our best guess is that the scheme will be sterilised, no yield cap will be announced, and whilst the scheme will have a potentially unlimited capacity, the ECB will not necessarily fire the big bazooka."

A Reuters poll last week showed the ECB will probably keep its refi rate unchanged on Thursday, but the sample of 70 economists is split down the middle, with almost half expecting a 25 basis point cut to 0.50 percent.

Economic data has deteriorated in recent weeks.

Private business surveys released on Wednesday showed the euro zone probably slipped back into recession in the current quarter, with Germany - the strongest member in the bloc - also showing signs of fallibility.

(Polling and analysis by Rahul Karunakar, Ashrith Doddi and Shaloo Shrivastava; Additional reporting by Sumanta Dey and Yati Himatsingka; Editing by Ross Finley and Susan Fenton)