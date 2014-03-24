A rail is laminated at the Tata Steel factory in Hayange, Eastern France, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS French business activity grew in March at the fastest pace in more than 2-1/2 years, smashing forecasts for a further contraction in rare good news for the euro zone's second-biggest economy, surveys showed on Monday.

In a preliminary reading, data compiler Markit said its composite purchasing managers' index rose in March to 51.6, jumping from 47.9 the previous month.

Having lagged the recovery in much of the euro zone in recent months, the index surged through the key 50-point threshold dividing contractions in activity from expansions to reach its highest level since August 2011.

"Maybe firms are just starting to feel a bit brighter and thinking that it's about time we joined in a broader euro zone recovery," Markit chief economist Chris Williamson said.

Both the services and manufacturing sectors played their part in the upturn, with the PMI for the service sector jumping to 51.4 from 47.2 in February, beating the consensus forecast for a rise to only 47.5 and far outstripping even the highest forecast.

The index for the manufacturing sector rose to 51.9 from 49.7, also far surpassing both the average forecast, for a reading of 49.8, and the most optimistic prediction.

Driving the overall improvement, companies saw new orders returning to growth after five months of decline, with manufacturing firms seeing particularly strong demand from abroad.

Adding to downward pressure on inflation, firms cut prices further even though their input prices kept rising, putting further strain on their already weak margins, the survey showed.

"If it (the overall improvement) is being achieved only at the expense of cutting prices and damaging margins, that's not a sustainable position," Williamson said.

After weak readings in January and February, Williamson said first-quarter growth was likely to be stable in the period, although improvement in March set the stage for more improvement in the following quarter.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus and Hugh Lawson)