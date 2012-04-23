PARIS France's economy limped into the second quarter, hit by a slump in services activity and the fastest drop in private sector output in six months, in a worrying sign for its presidential election finalists.

The Markit/CDAF flash composite purchasing managers' index (PMI), which combines data for services and manufacturing, fell to 46.8 in April, its lowest level since October and down from 48.7 in March, data showed on Monday.

An index reading below 50 signals a contraction in business activity.

The flash manufacturing PMI inched up to 47.3 from 46.7 in March, marginally beating a Reuters forecast for 47.2, and showing activity fell at a slightly slower pace.

But the services index slumped to 46.4 from 50.1, missing a forecast for 50.2 and showing the first contraction in activity in four months.

Firms surveyed said customers seemed to be stalling orders until after the presidential vote, the first round of which took place on Sunday and which will go to a second round on May 6.

But a decline in services business confidence indicated conditions remain tough in the sector, and the overall PMI figures were worse than at the start of the first quarter, when the French economy is widely expected to have contracted.

"This is not a good start to the second quarter and it suggests that if we carry on at this rate we could get a contraction (in Q2 GDP), and not just a modest contraction either but something around 0.4 percent," said Chris Williamson, senior economist at Markit.

A drop in economic activity in both the first and second quarters would put France in recession again, heaping pressure on the winner of next month's run-off presidential vote.

Demand remained subdued across the board in April, with new orders declining for a second month in manufacturing, albeit at a more modest pace. In services, the new business index fell to 46.7 from 50.0, the first decline in order inflows in three months.

France's 1.9 trillion euro economy has so far managed to escape a second bout of recession since the prolonged downturn in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

After a modest contraction in the second quarter of last year, the country has managed to maintain a feeble pace of growth, but a Reuters poll last week showed economists widely expect GDP to have declined in the first quarter of 2012.

The outgoing government has committed to cutting France's public deficit from 5.2 percent of GDP to 3.0 percent, the EU's official limit, by the end of 2013. But with growth set to fall short of official forecasts for 0.7 percent this year and 1.75 percent next year, whoever takes power next month will face a tough challenge to keep public finances on track.

