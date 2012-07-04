PARIS The contraction in France's services sector eased in June, helped by slower falls in new orders, but business expectations slumped to their lowest in more than three years, a worrying sign for the economic outlook.

The Markit/CDAF final purchasing manufacturers' index (PMI) for the services sector, published on Wednesday, jumped to 47.9 in June from 45.1 in May, beating a preliminary reading of 47.3.

The new business sub-index rose to 46.7 from 45.3, while the work backlogs reading also edged up on the month. But all remained below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction, signalling a third straight month of decline in the sector.

In a further bleak sign, the business expectations reading dropped to 52.5 from 59.5, its biggest monthly decline since the late-2008 global financial crisis and its lowest level since March 2009.

The composite PMI, which combines data from both services and manufacturing, rose to 47.3 in June from 44.6 in May, again exceeding an earlier estimate for 46.7.

"Although French service sector activity fell at a slower pace in June, Q2 has been dismal overall," said Markit senior economist Jack Kennedy.

"Of particular concern was a sharp drop in service providers' future expectations, reflecting persistent worries over the euro crisis and weak economic conditions," he said.

Economic growth appears to have stalled in the euro zone's second-largest economy, with gross domestic product remaining unchanged in the first quarter of the year and widely expected to have been stagnant at best from April to June.

Markit's Kennedy said PMI figures over the past three months pointed to a contraction in GDP for the second quarter, while a sharper fall in output prices signalled firms were coming under stronger competitive pressures.

The data adds to pressure on Socialist President Francois Hollande, who has inherited a struggling economy and has already been forced to revise down official growth forecasts to 0.3 percent from 0.7 percent for this year, and to 1.2 percent from 1.75 percent for next year.

In a further worrying sign, June data showed input prices rose at a faster pace, prompting fresh cuts in staffing levels, albeit at a slower pace, and indicating French unemployment could rise even further after hitting a 13-year high.

In a policy speech on Tuesday, Hollande's government blamed the state of the economy on the previous conservative government and pledged to keep promises to create state-aided jobs and promote competitive industries and help industrial renovation.

