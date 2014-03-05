Waiters rush to serve clients Place du Tertre in the former village of Montmartre near the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France's service sector shrank at the fastest rate in eight months in February, a survey showed on Wednesday, as companies struggle to add to the nascent recovery in the euro zone's second-biggest economy.

Data compiler Markit said its purchasing managers index for the services sector fell in February to 47.2 from 48.9 in January, slipping less than a preliminary flash reading of 46.9.

The fall brought the index to its lowest level since June last year and took it further below the 50 line dividing expansions in activity from contractions.

Markit's composite PMI index, which includes the services and manufacturing sectors, fell to 47.9 from 48.9 in January, though that was not as weak as the 47.6 flash reading.

Service companies reported the weakest flow of new business in February since August last year although their expectations for future business improved.

Firms also shed jobs at a faster pace while their profitability was the weakest since last May, weighed down by low activity and dwindling pricing power, Markit said.

"Weak client spending was again reported to have weighed on service providers' performance," Markit senior economist Jack Kennedy said.

"However, companies are hopeful of turning the corner in the foreseeable future, with confidence in the 12-month outlook improving to the highest level for almost two years," he added.

Eager to engineer a recovery, President Francois Hollande hopes to revive business morale with an offer to phase out 30 billion euros ($41.2 billion) in payroll taxes in exchange for business committing to hiring targets.

Consistently weak purchasing manager surveys from France have fuelled concerns that France's recovery is lagging other euro zone economies and has perplexed economists and government officials in light of less grim growth figures.

The French Treasury cast doubt on the PMI surveys on Tuesday, saying they reflect economic trends less well than official business sentiment indicators like those from the statistics office and the central bank because Markit uses a smaller panel.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)