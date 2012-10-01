BERLIN German manufacturing shrank for a seventh straight month in September as Europe's largest economy felt the impact of the region's debt crisis, a survey showed on Monday, though there were signs the decline may be bottoming out.

Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Germany, released on Monday, rose to 47.4 in September, its highest since March but still below the 50 line that divides growth from contraction. In August the index stood at 44.7.

The improvement in the headline figure was largely due to slower falls in production and new work as well as a stabilisation in staffing levels, Markit said.

The final reading for September came in slightly above the flash estimate of 47.3 and though it remained weak compared with early 2011, when levels above 60 were reached, the survey pointed to the relative resilience of the German economy.

"Germany saw the biggest one-month manufacturing PMI gain of the 'big four' euro area nations during September, and in doing so replaced France atop this performance table," said Tim Moore, senior economist at Markit.

"This is an encouraging sign that the bottom has been reached for the German PMI survey, with the headline index boosted by slower falls in both output and new order inflows."

An index of staffing levels in the sector hit 50.3, entering positive territory for the first time since March and coming in just above their long-run average of 49.6.

"The stabilisation of employment numbers in September is a further sign that business conditions for German manufacturers are starting to move in the right direction," Moore said.

Data last week showed overall unemployment in Europe's economic powerhouse Germany rose for a sixth straight month in September, albeit remaining close to its lowest level since reunification more than two decades ago.

The PMI survey showed production fell at its slowest rate since March as factories completed existing orders and their new orders from abroad declined at their slowest pace since May.

New contracts fell for a 15th straight month, albeit at their slowest pace since June. Companies which make consumer products continued to receive more new work than intermediate and investment goods companies, Markit said.

"A fractionally faster drop in finished goods stocks alongside a slower fall in new work leaves the new orders to inventories index ratio at a more favourable level for future output," Moore said.

Other recent data from Germany been mixed - business sentiment has fallen and unemployment has risen but analyst and investor sentiment has picked up and retail sales, exports, imports, orders and industry output have all risen.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)