BERLIN Germany's private sector shrank for a sixth consecutive month in October as the euro zone crisis took the steam out of Europe's largest economy, suggesting its GDP will contract in the fourth quarter.

Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index, tracking activity in both manufacturing and services, fell to 47.7 in October from 49.2 the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, remaining well below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

It was the lowest reading since August and came in below the flash estimate of 48.1, adding to the growing sense of gloom in Germany, where business sentiment has worsened, joblessness has risen and the government last month cut its 2013 growth forecast to 1 percent from 1.6 percent.

"At its current level, the composite PMI figure raises the likelihood of an outright GDP contraction during the final quarter of the year," Markit senior economist Tim Moore said.

Causes for concern include a fall in new work for the German private sector for the eighth month running and jobs being shed for a second straight month.

"A back-to-back monthly reduction in private sector employment further suggests that the German economy is approaching the year end on a weaker footing, as lower workloads and worsening economic sentiment continue to bite," Moore said.

Data last week showed German joblessness rose for a seventh consecutive month in October, though it remains close to its lowest level since the country reunified more than two decades ago.

While the German economy put in a strong performance during the first two years of the euro zone crisis, growth slowed to 0.3 percent in the second quarter of this year from 0.5 percent in the first and much recent data has been disappointing.

Industrial orders and output have fallen and in October the manufacturing sector contracted for an eighth straight month due to falling demand in Europe and lower investment levels in Asia.

The services sector is also suffering. Markit's services PMI slipped to 48.4 in October after almost stabilising at 49.7 the previous month. The reading remained in negative territory and came in much lower than the survey's long-run average of 52.9.

Service providers faced a sharp drop in new work for a seventh straight month, leading them to focus on completing backlogs of work instead.

Sentiment among service providers remained subdued due to the euro zone crisis and worries about the global economy's prospects, with a sub-index tracking business expectations giving a reading of 46.2 in October, up from a 3-1/2 year low of 43.5 in September.

Staffing levels in the services sector were one bright spot as companies took on more staff in October after shedding jobs the previous month. Service providers that hired extra staff pointed to new projects and long-term development plans.

Service providers raised their prices slightly for the first time since June, but input prices increased more sharply, with anecdotal evidence suggesting this was due to higher fuel and utility costs.