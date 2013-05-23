BERLIN Germany's private sector contracted very slightly in May as firms lacking new orders cut jobs, a survey showed on Thursday, suggesting Europe's largest economy will stagnate in the second quarter.

Markit's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) measuring growth in both manufacturing and services, which together make up more than two-thirds of the economy, edged up in May to 49.9 from 49.2 the previous month.

But that was still below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction and was far weaker than the survey's long-run average of 52.9.

"(Composite) new orders contracted quite markedly again, which suggests that June is going to be weak, so I think we'll see a stagnation at best (in the second quarter)," said Markit chief economist Chris Williamson.

He said a decline in staffing levels across the private sector for the first time since January pointed to an underlying trend of "mild contraction if anything".

The German economy grew by just 0.1 percent in the first three months of this year as the ongoing euro zone crisis and a global economic slowdown made it hard for Europe's growth engine to recover from a 0.6 percent contraction in late 2012.

Recent data has shown output, industrial orders, imports and exports rose in March, while the latest sentiment indicators have shown investor morale improving only slightly and the mood among firms worsening.

The PMI survey suggested the manufacturing sector was stabilising, with a sub-index tracking factory activity rising to 49.0 in May from 48.1 the previous month as new orders climbed for the first time since February and output increased after falling in April.

Input prices fell much more sharply than output prices, which should buoy operating margins, but factories slashed jobs for a second consecutive month, export orders fell for a third month, and backlogs of work declined.

In the services sector, however, there were signs of trouble ahead, with companies lacking new contracts, backlogs of work falling, operating margins being squeezed as input prices rose more sharply than output prices, and workers being fired.

The index for the services sector edged up to 49.8 in May from 49.6 in April.

In a worrying sign for future investment and hiring intentions, service firms' business expectations hit their weakest level since December - albeit remaining in positive territory - as weak growth prospects, subdued consumer spending and austerity measures took their toll.

