ATHENS Greece's manufacturing slump deepened in April with excess capacity forcing firms to cut jobs as production and new orders declined sharply, a survey showed on

Wednesday.

Debt-laden Greece is mired in recession with recovery not seen before 2014 and is set for more fiscal austerity under a second bailout Athens agreed recently with the European Union and the IMF to avert bankruptcy.

Markit's manufacturing purchasing managers' Index (PMI) for Greece fell to 40.7 points in April from 41.3 in the previous month, remaining well below the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction in activity.

Weak domestic demand and difficulties in accessing working capital continued to challenge businesses. Orders from abroad declined as well but at a milder pace.

“April proved to be another difficult month for Greek manufacturers, with latest data again showing steep contractions across a number of key variables measured," Markit senior economist Paul Smith said.

“Panellists again noted problems in accessing working capital and a culture of cash payments, implying that credit lines remain either closed or that agreements will come with restrictive terms," he said.

Greece's 215 billion euro economy shrank by an estimated 6.9 percent in 2011, its fourth straight year of recession. The central bank sees it contracting by about 5 percent this year.

Backlogs of work were down sharply in April with manufacturing firms reducing employment at a pace that matched the previous month's three-year record. Working hours and salaries were also cut.

Greece's unemployment rate hit 21.8 percent in January, highlighting the pain of higher taxes and cuts in salaries and pensions, which are suppressing domestic demand.

Rising raw material costs continued to pressure manufacturers' margins with firms citing the higher price of oil prices and its by-products as key sources of inflation, the PMI survey showed. Companies continued to offer discounts on their products in a bid to boost new order volumes.

