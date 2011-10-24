The euro zone's private sector tipped further into decline in October, according to business surveys on Monday that showed the bloc's economy is in serious danger of lurching from stagnation into outright recession.

KEY NUMBERS

OCT-FLASH SEPT OCT-10

Services PMI 47.2 48.8 53.3

New Business 46.2 47.1 52.1

Manufacturing PMI 47.3 48.5 54.6

Output 47.2 49.6 54.7

New Orders 43.7 45.2 55.0

Composite PMI 47.2 49.1 53.8

Employment 50.3 51.0 51.1

KEY POINTS

* Euro zone private sector tips further into decline in Oct

* Services PMI hits lowest reading in 27 months

* PMI levels equate to near 0.5 percent GDP decline

* Worse yet to come, says survey compiler Markit

ANALYST VIEWS

BEN MAY, EUROPEAN ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"The fall in the euro-zone composite PMI further below the theoretical 50 'no-change' barrier supports our view that the consensus outlook for growth in the region as a whole is far too optimistic."

"On past form, the headline index is now consistent with a quarterly contraction in GDP of around 1 percent. Admittedly, the hard data available for Q3 so far suggest that the PMI may have exaggerated the recent scale of the euro-zone slowdown.

"Nonetheless, it appears increasingly likely that the economy may now have slipped back into recession. In all, this supports our view that even if euro-zone policymakers implement a significant multi-faceted plan to deal with the region's fiscal problems, it will not address all the region's underlying economic problems or bring the euro-zone crisis to an end."

PETER DIXON, ECONOMIST, COMMERZBANK

"We are heading towards a recession."

"It tells us the economy is in some difficulty so we might be heading into a mild recession in the next six months (with) at least one quarter of contraction."

PETER VANDEN HOUTE, ING FINANCIAL MARKETS

"All in all this is a miserable report, highlighting the fact that the euro zone is falling into recession again. The snail-like progress in the resolution of the European debt crisis is unlikely to alter this picture soon. Fortunately, because of declining activity, inflationary pressures seem to have peaked."

"This should open the door for a 50 basis point ECB rate cut in the first quarter of next year on the back of more downbeat growth and inflation ECB staff forecasts in December."

JAN DUBSKY, EUROPEAN ECONOMICS ANALYST, RBS

"We have been forecasting recession for a month or so. The PMI would suggest growth would now be around -0.4 percent in Q4."

HOWARD ARCHER, ECONOMIST, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"The October euro zone purchasing managers' surveys are dismal across the board."

"A second successive and markedly sharper overall contraction in euro zone manufacturing and services activity in October heightens fears that the euro zone is headed for contraction in the fourth quarter and so is in grave danger of sliding back into recession."

"Furthermore, contracting new orders and export orders, falling backlogs of work, slowing employment growth and deteriorating confidence indicate that activity is likely to get even worse in the near term."

"The surveys pile pressure on the ECB to cut interest rates at its 3 November policy meeting."

"The surveys also highlight the need for euro zone policymakers to take a quantum leap forward this week in dealing with the euro zone sovereign debt crisis so boosting confidence and calming the markets."

JEAVON LOLAY, HEAD OF GLOBAL RESEARCH, LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

"They were weaker than we expected. The German figures were a bit more positive so it highlights the continuing differential in performance between Germany with the other economies."

"As we move forward it is a very negative outlook for the euro zone with the exception of Germany which I think will also be dragged down if the outlook for the entire euro zone weakens from here."

"It definitely suggests recession from this point. The signal from here is that we have to be concerned the real economy is increasingly suffering from the hit to business confidence and consumer confidence caused by the continuing slow process in brining a resolution to this crisis."

ALAN CLARKE, ECONOMIST, SCOTIA CAPITAL

"The euro zone flash PMIs were disappointing, but not entirely surprising. Last week confirmed the continued downward trend in business sentiment as gauged by the Ifo and ZEW surveys. The PMIs merely confirm more of the same."

"Tightening in financial and monetary conditions gauged by falling equities and blowouts in bond spreads has been pointing to further downside to survey indicators and this is now coming through loud and clear in the PMIs."

"It is clear if you look at the business pages that the turbulence in financial markets and the weakening in business sentiment is having tangible influences on hard business activity. This has included reports of auto sector cutbacks and down days, reports of sharp drops in construction activity and orders etc."

"All in all this is a recipe for a negative GDP print by the end of the year at the latest."

"If the euro zone can't slip into recession when it is facing the biggest financial crisis for generations and business surveys fall to the extent that they have done, when can it? A negative GDP print may not show up in the Q3 GDP data, but it is looking like a racing certainty that the eurozone will be confirmed in recession during Q4."

VIEW FROM SURVEY COMPILERS CHRIS WILLIAMSON, CHIEF ECONOMIST, DATA COMPILER MARKIT

"The PMI signals a heightened risk of the euro zone sliding back into recession. The economy started the fourth quarter with the rate of contraction accelerating to the fastest since July 2009. Forward-looking indicators, such as the further lowering of expectations of services growth in the year ahead and the near-stalling of job creation, suggest that companies are bracing themselves for the situation to continue to deteriorate.

"Furthermore, it is not only the periphery that is contracting. France saw a fall in private sector output for the first time in over two years, led by a worryingly steep deterioration in the service sector. Meanwhile, German manufacturing - the spearhead of the region's recovery - is now also in decline.

"The single bright spot seems to be the steep easing in price pressures that has accompanied the downturn, especially in manufacturing - where input prices fell for the first time in over two years."