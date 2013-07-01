DUBLIN Irish manufacturing activity grew slightly for the first time in four months in June, a survey showed on Monday, but new export orders fell faster, painting a mixed picture for an economy back in recession.

Ireland's economy unexpectedly contracted late last year and kept shrinking early this year, according to data last week that dented European hopes Dublin would see some reward for the tough austerity policies it has pushed through since receiving an international bailout.

The government is still targeting economic growth of 1.3 percent this year as it looks to cut one of the biggest budget deficits in Europe.

The Investec Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.3 in June from 49.7 in May, topping the 50 line dividing growth from contraction for the first time since February. Manufacturing accounts for about a quarter of Irish gross domestic product, according to World Bank figures.

"While the headline expansion is only marginal, we suspect that this may prove to be the start of an improving trend for the Irish manufacturing sector, buoyed by stronger overseas demand," Investec Ireland chief economist Philip O'Sullivan said.

"(But) somewhat surprisingly, given the easing of some of the macroeconomic pressures cited by Irish manufacturers, the rate of contraction in new export orders quickened slightly over the month."

The sub-index measuring orders from abroad fell to 48.0 in June from 49.3 in May, the second-lowest reading since Ireland's economic crisis took hold in 2009.

A slowdown among Ireland's trading partners has seen economic growth fall to 0.2 percent last year from 2.2 percent in 2011 and exports of goods and services declined 3.2 percent in the first quarter of the year, the most since the crisis began.

