DUBLIN Good summer weather helped Ireland's services sector grow at its fastest rate in six years in August, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign the country is rebounding from recession as its EU/IMF bailout expires.

The Investec Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of services sector activity rose to 61.6 from 57.6 in July. It was the highest reading since February 2007 and far above the 50 mark that separates growth in activity from contraction.

"The principal cause of rising activity in August was the spell of unusually good weather in Ireland and the consequent boost to the tourism sector," said Investec Ireland chief economist Philip O'Sullivan, adding that expectations for activity in 12 months' time remained broadly unchanged.

"In saying that, with the headline index having improved for 13 consecutive months and service providers citing signs of improvement in economic conditions, the underlying trends are certainly positive."

The services sector, which covers a range of businesses running from banks to hotels, accounts for 70 percent of Ireland's gross domestic product.

The country is often held up as Europe's best chance for a successful bailout, with its EU/IMF programme due to end before the end of the year.

But weak domestic demand combined with slow growth in key export markets the United States and the United Kingdom helped push it into recession in the first quarter.

The latest survey showed growth in new services business both in Ireland and in its trading partners, with the new business subindex climbing to 59.3, its highest since March 2007, from 58.3 a month earlier.

New export orders expanded for a 25th successive month and hit a seven-month high.

The survey, compiled by Markit, covers all private sector services in Ireland, excluding retail and wholesale, and is based on questionnaires sent to around 450 Irish private-sector service companies.

