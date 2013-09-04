ROME Italy's service sector shrank more than expected in August, failing to repeat the clear signs of recovery seen in the manufacturing sector, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Markit/ADACI Business Activity Index, covering service companies from insurers to bars, edged up to 48.8 from 48.7 in July but remained below the 50 line separating growth from contraction for the 27th consecutive month.

A Reuters survey of 12 analysts had pointed to a stronger rise in the index, to 49.4. Forecasts ranged from 48.7 to 52.2.

The data suggests weak domestic demand is weighing on service sector activity in the euro zone's third-largest economy, while manufacturing, which is more export-oriented, is benefiting more from a global pick-up.

Taken together, the figures suggest Italy may be pulling out its slump.

"Although the service sector is yet to join manufacturing in expansion, all indications from August's survey are that the downturn is nearing a conclusion," said Markit economist Phil Smith, commenting on the latest survey.

"Combined data for manufacturing and services thus far point to stagnation in GDP in Q3, though a strong performance in the service sector in September could see this forecast revised to the upside," he said.

Italian gross domestic product shrank 0.2 percent in the second quarter, the eighth consecutive quarterly decline.

Recent data has suggested Italy is starting to emerge from the deep recession that began in mid-2011, although the services survey is a reminder that the recovery may be slow and fragile.

On the positive side the headline figure edged up, albeit marginally, for the second month running and the contraction in the service sector was the slowest since the recession began.

New business also declined at its slowest rate since August 2011, with the sub-index posting a marked rise to 48.1 from 45.8.

Markit/ADACI's sister poll for the manufacturing sector, published on Monday, showed activity expanded for the second month running in August and at a faster pace than the previous month.

