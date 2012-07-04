MADRID The pace of contraction in Spain's services sector slowed at the end of the first half of 2012 although the economy's main engine shrank for the twelfth month a row in June, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector, which makes up around 70 percent of Spain's economy, was 43.4 in June, up from 41.8 in May.

That was better than the 41.5 level forecast by economists, but still a long way from the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.

The Spanish economy fell back into recession in the first quarter of the year, and a lower level for the PMI across the second quarter suggests that contraction may deepen from 0 .3 percent in January-to-March.

On Sunday, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos backed that view. The economy is not expected to exit recession until later in the year, or possibly not until 2013.

The June PMI report for Spanish services rounded off a dismal second quarter for the sector as activity, new business and employment all continued to fall sharply," said Andrew Har ker, economist at data provider Markit.

He said there was little evidence to show that a bailout of up to 100 billion euros for the country's banking system was having an immediate impact on service sector growth prospects.

The survey showed the new business index holding deep in contraction territory, though at 43.1 the pace of decline eased from 41.5 seen in the previous month.

Despite the slight pick-up, business expectations for the year ahead fell by close to 5 points, to their lowest level since December.

The survey also showed a softer fall in employment than a month ago, even though unemployment remains high in the sector.

On Tuesday, official data showed the biggest fall in joblessness in the month of June on record as service providers took on more staff to cover the tourist season.

(Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Catherine Evans)