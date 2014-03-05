A ladle of iron is poured into a basic oxygen steel making vessel at the SSI steel plant at Redcar, northern England May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON British companies hired staff at the fastest pace in at least 16 years last month, according to a business survey on Wednesday that showed strong economic growth has carried over into the first quarter.

Although Markit/CIPS' services purchasing managers' index (PMI) slipped in February to 58.2, its lowest level since June, from 58.3 in January, it still showed robust growth at firms ranging from banks to hairdressers despite bad weather.

Readings above 50 signify growth, which has been the case for 14 straight months now.

Orders in the economy's dominant sector grew more quickly and optimism about the coming year rose to its highest in 4-1/2 years.

The composite index combining PMIs for manufacturing and construction, released earlier this week, plus the services sector edged down to 58.6 in February from January's 59.1.

But a composite subindex showed the fastest rate of jobs growth since at least January 1998, when the data series first began.

Overall, survey compiler Markit said the data pointed to economic growth of around 0.7 percent from January through March - the same as in the final three months of last year.

"There's no end in sight to the good news," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit.

"With business confidence in the services economy rising, growth should pick up again in March, adding conviction to the growing consensus that the economy is set for its best year of growth since 2007, with the rate easily surpassing the 1.8 percent expansion seen last year."

Williamson said the performance was all the more remarkable given bad weather in February that caused heavy flooding in some areas.

Overall, there was little that might worry finance minister George Osborne, who has said he plans to help boost investment and exporters in his budget, due on March 19.

The services sector business expectations index shot up to its highest level since September 2009 - and Markit said that greater confidence encouraged companies to hire more staff.

Only 5 percent of respondents predicted a worse year ahead, compared with 54 percent who expected increased activity.

The survey suggested inflation eased further in February, with both input and output price indexes slipping, which will hearten Bank of England policymakers who have cited low inflation as one reason not to raise interest rates.

A separate report from the British Retail Consortium on Wednesday showed shop prices posted their biggest fall in February since records began in 2006.

The surprisingly swift economic revival has been driven largely by consumer spending and an upturn in Britain's housing market, which shows no signs of abating.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the economy will grow around 0.6 percent from quarter to quarter throughout this year, with house prices set to rise strongly.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)