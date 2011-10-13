LONDON Russian precious metals miner Polymetal PMTL.MM will go ahead with a planned listing of shares in London, saying it has the support of existing investors for a move that together with a $500 million (318 million pounds) capital raising could propel it into the FTSE 100 index.

"We had about 35 meetings with existing shareholders last week in the UK, in continental Europe, and a big conference in Moscow and I think the overall reception was quite positive," Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis told Reuters on Thursday.

He said the company would start speaking to new investors on Friday and would press on even if it fails to boost its free float sufficiently to enter the FTSE 100.

"We intend to complete the deal even if market conditions are unfavourable and the public offering will not get us above the 50 percent float line," he said.

Polymetal is seeking a full listing in London that it hopes will catapult it into the FTSE 100 this year, increasing liquidity and allowing the company better access to international capital markets.

The miner plans to transfer its Russian shares and London-listed global depositary receipts (GDRs) into a new holding company. It then proposes to raise about $500 million, mainly to buy out minority shareholders, that will lift its free float above 50 percent and enable it to meet a FTSE 100 requirement.

The company plans to start the bookbuild for the offer on October 24. "We currently expect the bookbuild will be open for four days," Nesis said.

Earlier on Thursday, the miner posted a 59 percent jump in third-quarter revenue to $374 million, boosted by higher gold and silver prices and production increases.

Spot gold prices were up almost 70 percent on average from the year-earlier quarter, while silver was 30 percent higher.

GROWTH MOMENTUM

Polymetal said its gold output rose 6 percent to 124,000 ounces and silver production jumped 41 percent from the year-earlier quarter to 5.3 million ounces.

"Production growth momentum is building and we expect to carry it into the fourth quarter and 2012," Nesis said in a statement.

He told Reuters the company was on track to meet its full-year target of 800,000 to 850,000 gold equivalent ounces this year. "We are comfortably within this range," he said.

Polymetal produced 753,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2010, making it Russia's fourth-largest gold producer and the country's biggest silver producer, and plans to lift output to more than 1.4 million ounces in 2014.

The company produced 307,000 ounces of gold in the nine months to end September and 13.5 million ounces of silver.

"Whilst there is still work to do in Q4 to meet this guidance, the results show encouraging improvements across several key operations," said analyst at Collins Stewart.

At 0820 GMT, the shares in Moscow were up 1.8 percent, valuing the company at about $6.2 billion. The London-traded GDRs PMTLq.L were 2.7 percent higher.

Analysts also noted a contract announced by the company.

"The key development in the results is the announcement of a contract to sell the Albazino flotation concentrate to a third- party mill in China," said brokerage Collins Stewart, adding the move allows Polymetal to generate immediate cashflows rather than wait until a pressure oxidation plant is commissioned.

Polymetal will sell up to 30,000 tonnes of concentrate to China in an offtake deal.

The company said quarterly silver production at the Dukat operations, responsible for about 85 percent of the group's output, jumped 51 percent from the year earlier mainly because a concentrator is running at designed capacity.

