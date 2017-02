MOSCOW Russia's largest gold producer Polyus said a landslide at the Vostochny pit of its Olimpiada mine in Siberia had blocked 154 miners on Monday but that there were no injuries.

Miners will be evacuated in about two hours after the slide of some 50,000 to 70,000 cubic metres of rock, Polyus' press service told Reuters.

Polyus declined to comment on what effect the accident would have on production at Olimpiada, which accounts for more than one third of Polyus' output.

Polyus plans to produce between 1.76 million and 1.80 million troy ounces of gold in 2016.

(Reporting by Diana Asonova and Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Jason Neely)