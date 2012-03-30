MOSCOW Russian gold miner Polyus Gold PLGLq.L is likely to go ahead with a share sale worth $700 million (436 million pounds) to $1 billion (624 million pounds) in late April, paving the way for a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Polyus, in which tycoons Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman Kerimov are key shareholders, had originally planned to redomicile from its Jersey home to London and gain prestigious FTSE 100 inclusion.

However, earlier in March, Polyus withdrew its application to create a new parent company, considered necessary for it to obtain the free float required to gain inclusion into the index.

Polyus may sell up to 10.5 percent of its shares in a step that would enable it to pay down debt, one of the sources said.

The source said Polyus was likely to sell the 7.5 percent it holds in Treasury but may place up to 10.5 percent, with existing shareholders reducing their holdings accordingly, to meet listing requirements.

Polyus declined to comment.

The sources cautioned that a final decision on the offering would depend on terms set by the UK Listing Authority for a premium listing, which typically require a company's free float to be 25 percent. To hit that level Polyus would need to sell 10.5 percent of its stock.

The company is currently traded in London via global depositary receipts (GDRs), effectively a certificate of foreign ownership of a Russian domestic share.

If it decides to go ahead, it would likely make the public launch and placement of shares in the last week of April, the sources said.

Moving ahead with the plans in April would allow investors to first view Polyus' financial results. Polyus has not yet announced a date for its 2011 earnings to be released.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Megan Davies, Editing by Douglas Busvine)