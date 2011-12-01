MOSCOW Russian gold miner Polyus Gold (PLZL.MM) is ready for a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in current market conditions, Dmitry Razumov, chief executive at Onexim group, the owner of a blocking stake in Polyus, told Kommersant daily.

"We are heading towards the premium listing and will definitely get it," Razumov told the daily in an interview, published four days after an investment committee chaired by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said it would not consider approval for the Polyus move until 2012.

Razumov said the company, part controlled by tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, will not proceed with listing only if there is "a total collapse (of the global market)," according to the daily.

But if market conditions are similar to present, Polyus will hold the listing and its shares will be included in the FTSE-100 index, which is essential for "an adequate valuation" in case of a possible merger with other companies, he told the newspaper.

Razumov did not give an immediate comment on the report.

Polyus faced hurdles with London listing a few months after Prokhorov had suddenly left Russian politics following an acrimonious clash with the Kremlin ahead of parliamentary elections in December and the presidential vote in March.

