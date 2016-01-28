Pope Francis speaks during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis is expected to visit the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz during his visit to Poland in July, the Vatican said.

The Vatican spokesman, speaking during the presentation of a book by a 90-year-old Italian Holocaust survivor on Wednesday night, said the visit was "highly probable".

Francis will be in the southern Polish city of Krakow in July for an international jamboree of Catholic youth.

Auschwitz, which is the German name for the Polish town of Oswiecim where the camp is located, is about 65 km (40.39 miles)from Krakow.

Both of Francis' predecessors, Pope Benedict, a German, and Pope John Paul, a Pole, visited Auschwitz during their pontificates.

Francis visited Rome's synagogue earlier this month and said the Holocaust, in which some 6 million Jews were killed, should remind everyone of the need for the "maximum vigilance" in the defence of human rights.

