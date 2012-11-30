Pope Benedict XVI looks on next to Leonardo Sapienza (C), the new Prefect of the Pontifical Household, as he leads the general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MUNICH, Germany Two German producers have bought the film rights to an upcoming biography of Pope Benedict by the Bavarian author of three best-selling interview books with the pontiff.

The Odeon Film company said producers Marcus Mende and Peter Weckert planned a film for international release based on a biography by journalist Peter Seewald due to be published in early 2014.

Seewald's book-length interviews with Benedict - two as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger and one as pope - have given readers many insights into the life and thoughts of the shy theologian who now heads the Roman Catholic Church.

Seewald has signed on as a consultant to the scriptwriter, Odeon Film said in a statement on Thursday. It gave no information about the schedule for the film or who might play the main role.

"The producers plan an international film that illustrates all aspects of the extraordinary life and work of Joseph Ratzinger from his birth on Easter night in 1927 in Marktl am Inn in Bavaria to his pontificate today," it said.

Benedict's predecessor Pope John Paul was the subject of a dozen documentary films around the world and two major television movies in the United States.

(Reporting by Tom Heneghan; editing by Andrew Roche)