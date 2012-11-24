Pope Benedict XVI waves as he leaves at the end of a consistory mass in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

VATICAN CITY Pope Benedict on Saturday named the new bishop of the diocese of Cloyne, Ireland, to succeed the prelate who resigned more than two years ago over accusations of mishandling cases of sexual abuse.

The Vatican named the new bishop as Father William Crean, 60, a native of Tralee who is currently working in Cahersiveen.

The diocese has been run since 2009 by an Irish bishop acting as a special administrator for the Vatican.

The previous bishop, John Magee, stepped aside in 2009 and formally resigned in 2010 after allegations that he had mishandled sexual abuse cases.

Magee had worked for years in the Vatican as a secretary to three popes, Paul VI, John Paul I, and John Paul II.

