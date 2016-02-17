People take photographs of Pope Francis (C) during a meeting with youths at the Jose Maria Morelos y Pavon stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

MORELIA, Mexico, Pope Francis, who is usually calm and accommodating with his admirers, clearly lost his temper with a person who pulled on him so hard that he fell onto a child on a wheel chair.

Video footage showed that while the pope was walking at the edge of a crowd in an stadium, he stopped to greet children who were sitting.

Two arms reached out to grab him and the person would not let go, even after the pope lost his balance and his chest was pressing on the child's head.

Aides and security men stopped the pope from falling to the ground.

After he returned to an upright position, his face turned angry.

He looked at the person, raised his voice and said twice in Spanish: "Don't be selfish!"

It was not clear if the person who pulled the pope was a man or a woman.

