Memorial candles are seen as Jewish worshippers pray at a synagogue in Jerusalem where two Palestinian militants killed four rabbis and a policeman, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Jewish worshippers covered in prayer shawls pray at a synagogue in Jerusalem where two Palestinian militants killed four rabbis and a policeman, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

ROME Pope Francis has condemned an attack by two Palestinians who killed four rabbis and a policeman in a Jerusalem synagogue, and expressed concern about rising tension and violence in the city.

"I'm following with concern the alarming increase in tension in Jerusalem and other areas of the Holy Land, with unacceptable episodes of violence that do not spare even religious sites," the pope told worshippers in St. Peter's Square on Wednesday in his first public appearance since Tuesday's killings.

The attack with a meat cleaver and a gun follows weeks of unrest in Jerusalem in a dispute over Jerusalem's holiest site, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount.

(This version of the story has been corrected to clarify information in the first paragraph, which said five Jews were killed in attack. Only four of the Israeli victims were Jews.)

