A newspaper seller shows newspapers with photographs of Pope Benedict XVI outside the Vatican February 17, 2013. Thousands of people are expected to gather in St. Peter's Square for Pope Benedict's Sunday Angelus prayer. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of the faithful holds a placard in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican February 17, 2013. Thousands of people are expected to gather in the square for Pope Benedict's Sunday Angelus prayer. The placard reads, 'We will be grateful forever and we will pray for you.' REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

An image of Pope Benedict XVI (bottom R) is seen on a publication outside the Vatican February 17, 2013. Thousands of people are expected to gather in St. Peter's Square for Pope Benedict's Sunday Angelus prayer. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

VATICAN CITY Pope Benedict, speaking before a larger than usual crowd at his penultimate Sunday address, asked the faithful to pray for him and for the next pope.

The crowd in St Peter's Square chanted "long live the pope!," waved banners and broke into sustained applause as he spoke from his window. The 85-year-old Benedict, who will resign on February 28, thanked the crowd in several languages.

Speaking in Spanish, he said: "I beg you to continue praying for me and for the next pope". It was not clear why the pope chose Spanish to make the only specific reference to his upcoming resignation.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella)