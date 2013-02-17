VATICAN CITY Pope Benedict, speaking before a larger than usual crowd at his penultimate Sunday address, asked the faithful to pray for him and for the next pope.
The crowd in St Peter's Square chanted "long live the pope!," waved banners and broke into sustained applause as he spoke from his window. The 85-year-old Benedict, who will resign on February 28, thanked the crowd in several languages.
Speaking in Spanish, he said: "I beg you to continue praying for me and for the next pope". It was not clear why the pope chose Spanish to make the only specific reference to his upcoming resignation.
