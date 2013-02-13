VATICAN CITY Pope Benedict, in his first public comments since he announced that he would become the first pontiff in centuries to resign, on Wednesday said he was certain that the Roman Catholic Church would be sustained by God and the faithful despite its difficulties.

Speaking at his general audience, one of the last public appearances before his February 28 resignation, the pontiff said he was aware of the gravity of his decision but also of his diminishing physical and spiritual strength.

He said he was certain the Church will sustain him with prayer and that Christ would continue to guide it.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella)