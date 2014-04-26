Pope Benedict XVI walks in the Italian Alps while on vacation in Les Combes in this July 21, 2009 file picture. REUTERS/Files/Osservatore Romano

VATICAN CITY Emeritus Pope Benedict will attend the canonisation Mass in St. Peter's Square on Sunday at which Pope Francis will proclaim the late Popes John XXIII and John Paul II saints of the Roman Catholic Church, the Vatican said on Saturday.

It will be only the second time Benedict attends a public liturgical function in the Vatican since he resigned on February 28, 2013. He took part in a ceremony to make new cardinals in February this year.

