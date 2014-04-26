Syrian army and rebels fight fiercely in northeast Damascus
BEIRUT Intense clashes took place in Damascus early on Monday as the army counter-attacked rebels who had advanced in the northeast of the Syrian capital on Sunday, a war monitor said.
VATICAN CITY Emeritus Pope Benedict will attend the canonisation Mass in St. Peter's Square on Sunday at which Pope Francis will proclaim the late Popes John XXIII and John Paul II saints of the Roman Catholic Church, the Vatican said on Saturday.
It will be only the second time Benedict attends a public liturgical function in the Vatican since he resigned on February 28, 2013. He took part in a ceremony to make new cardinals in February this year.
TAIPEI Taiwan's government, worried about being used as a pawn by China and the United States, said on Monday the self-ruled island must protect its own interests as concerns in Taipei rise ahead of an expected meeting of U.S and Chinese leaders.
ATHENS Greek tax service employees took their protest against bailout-driven austerity to the heart of government on Monday, as Athens waits to hear if its reform plans are enough to satisfy euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels.