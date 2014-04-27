VATICAN CITY Pope John XXIII, who reigned from 1958 to 1963 and called the Second Vatican Council, was elevated to sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday by Pope Francis. Here are some major events in his life.

- November 25, 1881 - Born Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli, one of 13 children of a tenant farmer in the village of Sotto il Monte in northern Italy.

- August 10, 1904 - After serving in the army, he was ordained a priest and later served as the secretary to the bishop of Bergamo.

- 1914-1918 - Served as hospital orderly and later chaplain during World War One.

- 1925 - Entered the Vatican's diplomatic service, appointed apostolic visitor to Bulgaria

- 1935 - Transferred to Istanbul, from where, during the war years, he helped Jews in Hungary and other countries to get false certificates enabling them to escape the Holocaust.

- December 22, 1944: Named Apostolic Nuncio (Ambassador) to France.

- January 12, 1953 - Pope Pius XII elevates him to the rank of cardinal and names him patriarch of Venice.

- October 28, 1958: Elected pope after many ballots, a compromise candidate.

- January 29, 1959: Calls the Second Vatican Council to modernise the Church.

- October 11, 1962: Second Vatican Council starts.

- June 3, 1963: Dies after a battle with stomach cancer.

