The chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City is seen as cardinals began the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

VATICAN CITY Black smoke rose from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel on Tuesday, signalling that Roman Catholic cardinals had not elected a new pope in the first vote of their secret conclave.

The black smoke was seen by thousands of faithful in St. Peter's Square and means the 115 cardinals will hold a new round of voting on Wednesday morning. They will remain sequestered behind the Vatican's mediaeval walls until they elect a successor to Pope Benedict, who abdicated last month.

When the cardinals agree on a pontiff, white smoke will rise from the makeshift chimney on the chapel roof and the bells of St Peter's basilica will peal.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer)