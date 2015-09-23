WASHINGTON Pope Francis hopes the United States will lift its long trade embargo on Cuba as a result of negotiations between the two countries but does not plan to raise it in his address to Congress this week, the pontiff told reporters on Tuesday.

"It is a public thing that is moving along the path of the good relations they are looking for," Francis told reporters on the papal plane as he flew to Washington from Cuba for a six-day visit to the United States. "My desire is that they end up with a good result, that they reach an accord that satisfies both sides, an accord, certainly."

The United States on Friday announced new rules that further eased trade with the Communist-run island, including allowing certain U.S. companies to open offices there and expanding banking activities, but it would take an act of Congress to lift the 53-year-old embargo.

Francis played a crucial role in facilitating a back channel between Cuba and the United States, including sending missives to presidents Barack Obama and Raul Castro in 2014, that helped bring about restoration of diplomatic ties in July.

The Argentina-born Francis largely avoided controversy during his visit to Cuba. The government had hoped Francis would condemn the U.S. economic embargo, which Obama is urging the Republican-controlled Congress to end.

Congress was viewed as unlikely to lift the embargo anytime soon. Francis on Thursday will become the first Pope to address the legislative body.

Francis told reporters his speech would address "bi-lateral relations and multi-national relations as a sign of progress and coexistence."

