PHILADELPHIA Fences 8 feet (2.4 meters) high and metal detectors were positioned around downtown Philadelphia on Thursday as the city stepped up security for the arrival of Pope Francis, who ends his U.S. tour with an outdoor Mass in the city on Sunday.

The preparations are aimed at protecting the pope and managing crowds expected to be the largest in Philadelphia's long history. The city will be the last stop on the pope's historic six-day visit, which began in Washington and moved on to New York on Thursday.

The pope is scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

"We're anxiously awaiting the arrival of His Holiness," Mayor Michael Nutter told reporters at a news conference on Thursday. "There's a significant amount of work that still has to be done."

The U.S. Secret Service is in charge of the pope's security during his visit. In Philadelphia, they will be aided by city police, state troopers and others.

As part of the security plan, large swaths of downtown Philadelphia have been designated secure zones that will have varying levels of restrictions for traffic and pedestrians.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, where Francis will hold Mass for an anticipated 1.5 million people on Sunday, has been deemed a top secure zone. Metal barricades will be erected around the parkway.

Metal detectors will be placed at all entry points. A lengthy list of items, including "selfie" sticks and balloons, will be banned.

The fenced area will initially include a 1.6-mile 2.6-km) stretch extending from City Hall to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Sunday's papal Mass will be held. By Sunday, 4.5 square miles (11.7 square km) of downtown will be enclosed.

Model aircraft and drones have been banned, and other flight restrictions will be in place for the pope's visit.

Philadelphia public schools were closed on Wednesday, and will remain closed for the rest of the week and on Monday. Courts and other city government buildings will be shut.

Pedestrians on Thursday had to navigate large concrete blockades and miles of security gates stacked on sidewalks.

Some pedestrians said they felt caged in.

"It's all too much," said Philadelphia native Charles Anderson, 21, pointing to rows of newly erected gates and rows of portable toilets.

City police Commissioner Charles Ramsey, speaking with reporters after the mayor's news conference, said no plan for an event like the papal visit would please everyone but said his force was prepared.

Among the security challenges faced by authorities: Francis is known for stepping away from security to interact with crowds. In Washington on Wednesday, he stopped his motorcade to kiss a 5-month-old baby.

Ramsey said he had no plans to try to stop the pope from interacting with his followers.

"I am not going to tell the pope what he can't do."

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)