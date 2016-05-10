A Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) logo is seen in downtown Milan, Italy, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Banca Popolare di Milano reported on Tuesday a 29 percent drop in first-quarter net profit due to a sharp contraction in its trading income amid tough markets.

The Milanese bank, which has agreed to merge with rival Banco Popolare to create Italy's third-biggest banking group, said net profit stood at 48 million euros ($55 million) in January-March. That compares with an analyst consensus provided by the company of 45 million euros.

Popolare di Milano said net interest income rose 5 percent from a year earlier and fees by 2 percent. But its trading income shrank 77 percent.

Its fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, stood at 12.3 percent at the end of March, compared to 12.2 percent three months earlier.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)