Banca Popolare di Vicenza logo is seen in Montebello Vicentino, near Vicenza, Italy, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN A group of private equity investors is in talks to buy a sizable stake in troubled Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza though disagreement over pricing is holding things up, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

Earlier this month Italy's newly-created bank rescue fund Atlante ended up with 99.3 percent of Popolare di Vicenza after investors took up a fraction of the lender's 1.5 billion euro (1.17 billion pounds) cash call, thwarting attempts to list the bank.

Quaestio SGR, which manages Atlante, is talking to Centerbridge, Warburg Pincus, Baupost and Atlas, the source said, adding the funds were part of a consortium that was open to other investors.

Quaestio declined to comment while the funds were not immediately available for a comment.

But the source said the talks were currently on hold because the funds were not prepared to pay as much as Atlante.

The deal could therefore be structured to include non-performing loan portfolios of Popolare di Vicenza or some of the lender's assets or businesses, the source said.

