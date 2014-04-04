Sainsbury's highlights cost price pressure as sales edge lower
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
MADRID Spanish lender Banco Popular (POP.MC) said on Friday that it is in talks to buy Citibank's (C.N) retail banking and credit card business in Spain but did not provide any financial details.
In a statement, Popular said it would announce any definitive agreement over the possible purchase in due course.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, editing by William Hardy)
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
LONDON The head of a British parliamentary committee has asked a regulator to look into media reports, including one by Reuters, about movements in financial markets ahead of economic data releases that raised the possibility of leaks.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's second interest rate hike in three months, underscoring the diverging policy paths of major global central banks.