The company's logo is seen on a wheel of a Porsche car displayed during the first media day of the 81st Geneva International Motor Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

FRANKFURT German group Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) is planning to develop a sportscar that would compete directly with the more exclusive Ferrari FIA.MI brand, its chief executive said.

"It always irritated me that the (most expensive) 911 tops out at 250,000 euros (221,400 pounds) and then the 918 continues starting at 750,000 euros," Matthias Mueller told German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Monday.

"In between, Ferrari moseys around relatively comfortably and without any competition. That is where we need to be. There is still space for a larger sports car, one like the 959 that we built in the 1980s."

He said such a model could cost 250,000-400,000 euros.

So far, the company had projected to have seven model lines, up from the four it is currently selling. A new, pricier sports car would be number eight.

Mueller has planned -- in addition to the existing four model lines Boxster, 911, Cayenne and Panamera -- a small mid-engine roadster patterned on the 550 Spyder, a smaller SUV dubbed the Cajun and a smaller version of the Panamera GT.

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) holds 49.9 percent of Porsche's sportscar business.

($1 = 0.696 euro)

(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Dan Lalor)