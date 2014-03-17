President and CEO of Porsche Automobil Holding SE Martin Winterkorn gives a speech during the annual shareholders meeting of Porsche in Leipzig, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

STUTTGART, Germany A German court on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by hedge funds seeking 1.36 billion euros (£1.13 billion) in damages from investment company Porsche SE (PSHG_p.DE).

Two dozen hedge funds including Viking Global Investors and Glenhill Capital had accused Porsche SE of cornering the market in 2008 in shares of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE).

Plaintiffs had argued that throughout 2008 Porsche SE camouflaged its plans to acquire much-bigger VW and secretly piled up its holding in Europe's largest automaker.

Porsche SE, the family-controlled holding company that owns a majority stake in carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), has repeatedly rejected the charges as unfounded. Other German court cases are pending with billions more in claims against Porsche.

