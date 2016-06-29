A VW sign is seen outside a Volkswagen dealership in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

STUTTGART, Germany Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) majority stakeholder Porsche SE (PSHG_p.DE) said it has no plans to sue the carmaker for damages over the diesel emissions scandal.

Porsche, owner of 52 percent of Volkswagen's (VW) voting rights, will not claim for damages because an investigation by Braunschweig prosecutors against former VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn has not uncovered evidence of misconduct on behalf of the former top executive, Porsche SE compliance chief Manfred Doess said at the holding company's shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)