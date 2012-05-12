Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
BERLIN German sports car maker Porsche (VOWG_p.DE)(PSHG_p.DE) has dropped plans to build a two-seater vehicle which would have been smaller and cheaper than its Boxster model, Stuttgarter Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing Chief Executive Officer Matthias Mueller.
Such plans would risk diluting the brand and alienate traditional customers, according to Mueller.
"We would do no good to the brand if we were to lose traditional Porsche customers" by pursuing a smaller Boxster model, the CEO was quoted as saying in an interview.
Mueller said Porsche also has no immediate plans to develop a smaller version of its four-door Panamera sedan, though he indicated that such a model could become an option in five or six years.
Porsche is aiming to increase annual deliveries to about 200,000 sports cars and SUVs by taking advantage of resources at Volkswagen. Europe's largest auto manufacturer owns 49.9 percent of Porsche's core business and is currently examining ways to purchase the remainder.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.