LISBON Portugal's second largest union wants a complete revision of tax hikes planned by the government and warned on Wednesday social strife is set to rise because of the new austerity measure, bringing the country closer to the situation in Greece.

"For us, there has to be a complete revision of this measure," UGT union head Joao Proenca told journalists after meeting with the prime minister to discuss the measure. "That much sacrifice is not admissible."

Proenca said the government's social partners would meet again with Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho on Monday.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)