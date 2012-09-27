LISBON Portugal's prime minister urged people on Thursday to be "persistent" in the face of harsh austerity needed to keep the confidence of the country's creditors, as strikes and protests grow more frequent.

Pedro Passos Coelho's rallying cry comes in the wake of the worst backlash against austerity since last year's 78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout.

Over 150,000 Portuguese took to the streets on September 15 and more protests are planned as the country grinds on through its deepest recession since the 1970s.

The huge street protests have led the centre-right coalition government to backtrack on a decision to raise workers' social security taxes.

"Externally, there appears to be and there has been a perception (of the country) that has helped our development," Pedro Passos Coelho told a conference.

But if Portugal drops its determination to meet the bailout goals and: "our willingness is not the same, it will be difficult for those abroad to maintain a good impression and want to continue to help us more," he said.

Popular anger at the harsh spending cuts being imposed across the euro zone's more heavily indebted economies has been growing, with demonstrators clashing with police in Athens and Madrid on Wednesday.

Portugal's largest union, the CGTP, is holding another protest against austerity on Saturday and there are growing numbers of strikes.

Lisbon's subway was partially closed on Thursday due to strike action, even the police are considering industrial action in the coming weeks.

Passos Coelho, whose government is now working on alternatives to the social security hike and designing next year's budget, asked the Portuguese to be "persistent".

"The effort to correct our public accounts and private debt levels takes more than a year. We need a greater effort than what we have made until today," he said.

Some analysts say the badly devised attempt to hike the social security levy will make additional austerity measures harder to swallow now despite the government's retreat.

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga and Axel Bugge; Editing by Hugh Lawson)