LISBON Portugal's EU and IMF lenders have completed their 10th regular review of Lisbon's economic and fiscal performance under its 78-billion-euro bailout and its outcome will be announced later on Monday, a government spokesman said.

Deputy Prime Minister Paulo Portas and Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque will announce the results of the review at a briefing at 4 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).

