LISBON The Portuguese government does not need to rush to decide whether to request a precautionary loan because it has 16 billion euros in cash buffers that buy it time as the end of its international bailout approaches, a senior ruling party official said on Tuesday.

Marco Costa, deputy president of Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho's Social Democrats, met Passos Coelho to discuss Lisbon's exit from the rescue programme, which ends on May 17, but was evasive afterwards about what the timing of the decision was likely to be.

Passos Coelho said last month Lisbon might say in April whether it will require a standby arrangement.

"The government does not want to rush with any immediate decision," Costa said. "It has time and wants to use it to keep collecting as much data as possible to take an informed decision and to guarantee the best defence of national interests."

"According to the information given to us by the government, we know that there is a financial reserve of around 16 billion euros to guarantee that the state meets its financing requirements in the near future," Costa said.

When the country requested its bailout in April 2011 under the previous Socialist government, its cash buffers were as low as 800 million euros, he said.

Several European officials have said they would prefer if Portugal took a standby loan as a safety net.

But, according to EU sources, Germany is in favour of a clean exit for Lisbon along the lines of Ireland, whose rescue programme ended in December. Economists agree Lisbon's chances of going it alone have grown.

Portugal faces bond redemptions of about 10 billion euros on debt maturing in June and October, but its cash reserves are more than enough keep the country going into 2015. The next big bond redemption worth over 9 billion euros is in October 2015.

Confidence in Portugal's ability to ride out its crisis, exit the bailout and resume economic growth increased sharply this year, sending its benchmark 10-year bond yields to their lowest levels since late 2009, below 4 percent from over 17 percent at the height of the crisis in 2012.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)