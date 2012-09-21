Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho (C) speaks as he is flanked by Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar (L) and Foreign Affairs Minister Paulo Portas during a debate in parliament in Lisbon September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho promised on Friday to listen to the country in the face of protests against sweeping austerity under a bailout, but said more sacrifice will be necessary to fix the debt-laden country's economy.

"We are not deaf to the difficulties faced by the country," Passos Coelho told parliament.

The centre-right government has come under fire in the last week after it announced deeply unpopular tax hikes, prompting the biggest protest in the country since it sought a 78-billion-euro bailout last year.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)