Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
LISBON Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho promised on Friday to listen to the country in the face of protests against sweeping austerity under a bailout, but said more sacrifice will be necessary to fix the debt-laden country's economy.
"We are not deaf to the difficulties faced by the country," Passos Coelho told parliament.
The centre-right government has come under fire in the last week after it announced deeply unpopular tax hikes, prompting the biggest protest in the country since it sought a 78-billion-euro bailout last year.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge)
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Monday that uncertainty about U.S. policies, Brexit and elections in Germany and France would take their toll on the euro zone economy this year.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).