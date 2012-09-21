Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho (C) speaks as he is flanked by Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar (L) and Foreign Affairs Minister Paulo Portas during a debate in parliament in Lisbon September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho promised on Friday to listen to the nation, suggesting he could soften planned tax hikes which have sparked the worst backlash to austerity since the country received a bailout last year.

The planned rise in social security contributions has undermined a reluctant acceptance of austerity in Portugal and sparked large protests, increasing pressure on the government as it strives to meet the strict conditions of the bailout.

"We are not deaf to the difficulties faced by the country," Passos Coelho told parliament.

Portugal has entered its worst recession since the 1970s as it labours under sweeping tax rises and spending cuts, with the centre-right government's popularity slumping to an all-time low after it announced the tax changes.

The government said on September 7 it would raise social security contributions for all workers to 18 percent from 11 percent in 2013 at the same time that it said it would cut the same tax for companies.

President Anibal Cavaco Silva has called a meeting on Friday night of his council of state, a consultative body made up of senior political figures, to discuss the situation in the country after the tax measure was announced.

But Cavaco Silva said on Friday the likelihood of a political crisis had been averted.

"I think this possibility has been overcome," Cavaco Silva said in televised remarks a few hours before council of state meets. "That would be dramatic for Portugal, everybody knows what could happen to Portugal if we add a political crisis to our difficulties of external financing."

The tax measure had strained relations between Passos Coelho's Social Democrats and the rightist CDS party -- the small coalition partner that ensures the government's majority in parliament and is traditionally opposed to tax hikes.

But late on Thursday, the two parties issued a statement saying they remained committed to the coalition pact and the targets of the bailout, while calling the protests a message to be heeded.

In the first parliamentary debate since the summer break, Passos Coelho refused to say whether he would actually reverse the measures, saying only that he is committed to talking to unions and businesses. On Monday he will meet with them for more talks on the measure, which has broken a previous political consensus in Portugal behind the bailout.

"We know that we are resolving problems, but we have the humility to recognize that the difficulties faced by people are very big and we know that Portugal's adjustment is not over at the end of the year," Passos Coelho said.

Opposition Socialist leader Antonio Jose Seguro told parliament the government had been "incompetent with the budget" in reaching a point where more austerity measures are necessary. The government had previously hoped the adjustment would have borne fruit by now, but the recession will now extend into 2013.

"Now you promise more austerity for more time," said Seguro.

The head of Portugal's third largest private bank, Banco BPI (BBPI.LS), said on Friday rising political tension could hinder the country's planned return to debt markets next year.

"The greatest risk on the horizon is Portugal's political situation," BPI chief executive Fernando Ulrich told Reuters. "This is my gravest concern, to see if the political and social situation worsens or eases."

(Additional reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga)