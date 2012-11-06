LISBON The next review of Portugal's 78-billion-euro bailout by the European Union and IMF will begin on November 12, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Officials from the so-called 'troika' -- the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the IMF -- will carry out the review, the ministry said. Previous reviews have taken about two weeks.

The IMF recently warned of rising risks to Portugal's bailout as revenues have fallen short due to deep recession and social opposition to harsh austerity has risen. Officials from the IMF and World Bank are in Portugal currently carrying out an evaluation of spending, which will also be discussed during the review.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)