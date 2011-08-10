LISBON Experts from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund have almost concluded the first review of Portugal's bailout programme and are preparing a briefing for this week, a European Commission source told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The works are practically over, they are in the phase of writing up the report," the source told Reuters. "The news briefing should be tomorrow or Friday, it's not going to drag into next week."

The mission, which had been expected to work in Lisbon for two weeks after starting on August 1, will decide whether to disburse the second tranche of the 78-billion-euro (68-billion-pound) bailout agreed in May. Analysts generally do not expect any problems with this disbursement.

(Reporting by Daniel Alvareng, writing by Andrei Khalip)