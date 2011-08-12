LISBON Portugal's Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Friday the first review of the country's performance under a 78-billion-euro bailout had gone well but the government will bring forward tax hikes to meet budget goals. Gaspar said the government will bring forward to the last quarter of this year value-added tax hikes on electricity and gas. The hikes had previously been intended for 2012.
He said there has been a shortfall in public accounts worth around 1.1 percent of GDP, which makes meeting the budget deficit goal challenging.
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; writing by Axel Bugge)