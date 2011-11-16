LISBON Portugal has successfully passed the latest review of its economic performance by the European Union and IMF under a 78-billion-euro (66.9-billion-pound) bailout programme, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Wednesday.

Gaspar told a press conference that all criteria for budget deficit and debt goals had been met in the review.

Officials from the European Commission, European Central Bank and IMF have carried out the review of Portugal since the beginning of last week. They are due to hold a press conference later on Wednesday.

