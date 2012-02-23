LISBON The current evaluation of Portugal's 78-billion-euro bailout programme by officials from the European Union and International Monetary Fund is going very well, Economy Minister Alvaro Santos Pereira said on Thursday

Officials from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and IMF have been in Portugal since last week to evaluate the slumping economy's performance under the bailout agreed last May. They should finish the quarterly check-up next week, and a positive assessment would free up a tranche of 14 billion euros (11.8 billion pounds).

"The evaluation is going as expected, very well," Santos Pereira told journalists after a weekly government cabinet meeting.

The review is being closely watched after the European Union approved another bailout for Greece and due to some economists' concerns that Portugal may also need to seek more emergency funding or even be forced into a debt restructuring like Athens. The government has ruled out those options, saying it will need no extra time to meet fiscal goals nor more funding.

Portugal is going through its worst recession in decades as the government slashes spending and raises taxes across-the-board to meet fiscal goals under the bailout.

Economists say the "troika" officials are likely to approve Portugal's performance on both its efforts to meet fiscal goals through spending cuts and on structural reforms such as labour market changes to boost competitiveness.

Reforms are playing a key part in the third review of the bailout as economists see improvement of the country's ability to grow as fundamental to allow it to return to growth and ride out its debt crisis.

"It is important to perceive that the structural reforms that the country is implementing were necessary to gain confidence of international markets," the minister said. "There is great cohesion in Portugal over the need for structural reform."

Other reforms include changing the legal system and reforms of rental and bankruptcy laws in an effort to reduce the costs of doing business in Portugal.

Under the bailout, Portugal must reduce its budget deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from 5.9 percent in 2011 -- a goal that was only met thanks to a one-off transfer of banks' pension assets to the state.

In 2013, the government must cut the budget deficit further to 3 percent of GDP.

(Reporting by Filipe Alves, writing by Axel Bugge; editing by Stephen Nisbet)